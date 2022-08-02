Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Wheeler, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Wheeler, MD
Dr. Karen Wheeler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations
Urological Assocs Southern AZ2260 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 795-5830
Palo Verde Hospital5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-5830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wheeler went out of her way to get me in and perform the procedure I needed to improve kidney function to recieved my life saving chemotherapy. Got me in on short notice and surgery on short notice and was thorough in her evaluation and patient education and was very compassionate. Her office and staff are just awesome and I look forward to my follow up.
About Dr. Karen Wheeler, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1669738811
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
