Overview of Dr. Karen Wolowick, MD

Dr. Karen Wolowick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Wolowick works at Steven Schmitz MD in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.