Dr. Karen Woods, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Woods, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Woods works at
Locations
Houston Office6550 Fannin St Ste 1201, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3372Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have just recommended Dr. Woods to yet another family member. I have been a patient for over 20 years. She is one of the most compassionate and skilled physicians who has ever cared for me. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Karen Woods, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1790781961
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw
- Fell Baylor College Med
- Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
