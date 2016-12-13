Overview

Dr. Karen Woods, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Woods works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.