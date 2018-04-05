Overview

Dr. Karen Wu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Wu works at Advocare North Jersey Pediatrics in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.