Dr. Karen Yamaguchi, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Karen Yamaguchi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.

Dr. Yamaguchi works at KAREN C YAMAGUCHI, DPM, LCC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Karen C Yamaguchi, DPM, LLC
    615 Piikoi St Ste 1401, Honolulu, HI 96814 (808) 591-0020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Straub Clinic And Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2021
    Great doctor! Very knowledgeable and helpful!
    — May 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Karen Yamaguchi, DPM
    About Dr. Karen Yamaguchi, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215973029
    Education & Certifications

    • SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Yamaguchi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamaguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yamaguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yamaguchi works at KAREN C YAMAGUCHI, DPM, LCC in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Yamaguchi’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamaguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamaguchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamaguchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamaguchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

