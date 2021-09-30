Overview of Dr. Karen Yan, MD

Dr. Karen Yan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Yan works at PROHEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES LLP in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.