Dr. Karen Zagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Zagar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Zagar, MD
Dr. Karen Zagar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Zagar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zagar's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis Center32615 US Highway 19 N Ste 2, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 789-2784Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zagar?
I have been to this doctor for years and cannot say enough good things!
About Dr. Karen Zagar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1902889587
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zagar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zagar works at
Dr. Zagar has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Zagar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.