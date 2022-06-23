Overview of Dr. Karen Zagar, MD

Dr. Karen Zagar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Zagar works at Arthritis Center in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.