Oncology
4.8 (75)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karen Zempolich, MD

Dr. Karen Zempolich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Intermountain Medical Center, Ogden Regional Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Zempolich works at Monarch Women's Cancer Center - Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Idaho Falls, ID and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Adenomyosis and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zempolich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Salt Lake City
    1140 E 3900 S Ste 340, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 743-4730
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
    3100 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 529-7147
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    198546 PO Box, Atlanta, GA 30384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 743-4730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • American Heritage
    • American Medical Security
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Baptist Health Services Group
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CNIC Health Solutions
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EBMS
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Utah
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PEHP
    • PHCS
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Pyramid Life
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wise Provider Networks

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Karen Zempolich, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841228525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

