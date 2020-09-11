Dr. Karen Zempolich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zempolich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Zempolich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Zempolich, MD
Dr. Karen Zempolich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Intermountain Medical Center, Ogden Regional Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.
Salt Lake City1140 E 3900 S Ste 340, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 743-4730Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center3100 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 529-7147MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 198546 PO Box, Atlanta, GA 30384 Directions (801) 743-4730
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Love Dr. Zemploich, so glad my regular OB referred me to her.
About Dr. Karen Zempolich, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1841228525
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Zempolich works at
