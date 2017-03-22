See All Allergists & Immunologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Karen Ziemke, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karen Ziemke, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Ziemke works at Karen S. Ziemke, M.D. in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Louis V Sangosse MD PA
    745 Northfield Ave Ste 4, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 274-7163

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Pollen Allergy
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Airborne Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Occupational Asthma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 22, 2017
    Dr. Ziemke is a very kind and caring doctor, who is very knowledgeable at her craft! Indeed she is quite brilliant, has good listening skills, and a sense of humor, as well!. She is a very thorough physician who made me feel at ease. I would have no hesitation recommending her to any family or friends!
    Laurie A. in Parsippany, NJ — Mar 22, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Karen Ziemke, MD
    About Dr. Karen Ziemke, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1467474536
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Pennsylvania)
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Ziemke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziemke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ziemke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ziemke works at Karen S. Ziemke, M.D. in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ziemke’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziemke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziemke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziemke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziemke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

