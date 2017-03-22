Overview

Dr. Karen Ziemke, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Ziemke works at Karen S. Ziemke, M.D. in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.