Dr. Karezhe Mersha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karezhe Mersha, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Mersha works at
Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 709-6698Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology1131 N 35th Ave Ste 210, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5623Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology900 Glades Rd Ste 501, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (954) 869-5622Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Mersha was great! She is super nice, pleasant, and very knowledgeable. She helped my child by diagnosing MCD and starting him on the appropriate meds. She is one of the best pediatricians in the area.
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1235472572
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
