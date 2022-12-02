Overview of Dr. Kari Aretakis, MD

Dr. Kari Aretakis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Aretakis works at Comprehensive Urology - A Division of Mhp in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI, Royal Oak, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.