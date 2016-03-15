Dr. Kari Bovenzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bovenzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kari Bovenzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kari Bovenzi, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bovenzi works at
Locations
-
1
Kari W. Bovenzi Dba Genesis Pediatrics638 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 286-2867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bovenzi has years of experience and have been with her practice for over 20 years.
About Dr. Kari Bovenzi, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902907785
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
