Dr. Kari Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kari Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kari Brown, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Midtown Endocrine Associates2200 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 258-9955
-
2
Archer Health LLC21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste 1630, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 861-5978
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr Edling is competent, compassionate, caring, and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Kari Brown, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1295987089
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.