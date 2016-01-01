Dr. Kari Everett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Everett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kari Everett, MD
Overview of Dr. Kari Everett, MD
Dr. Kari Everett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Everett works at
Dr. Everett's Office Locations
-
1
Sarasota Co Health Dept2200 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 861-2900
-
2
North Port Health Center6950 Outreach Way, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 861-3820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Everett?
About Dr. Kari Everett, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1417948837
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Everett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Everett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Everett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Everett works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Everett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Everett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Everett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Everett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.