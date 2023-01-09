Dr. Kari Hacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kari Hacker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kari Hacker, MD
Dr. Kari Hacker, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Hacker works at
Dr. Hacker's Office Locations
-
1
Physician Office6740 4th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2705
-
2
Unc Hospitals Pulmonary Function Lab101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (718) 630-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hacker?
I’ve been a loyal patient of Dr. Kari E. Hacker for 4 years now (and counting!). Dr. Hacker is absolutely bar none exceptional. Having experienced other doctors not bothering to take the time to give me a complete exam. Dr. Hacker’s commitment each and every time to give me a thorough exam along with focused questions truly shows her genuine concern in giving me the best chance in detecting and preventing illness. Added on top of this her caring bedside manner, solid educational background, cutting edge research publications, minimal wait time, courteous ancillary staff, and clean environment, it truly doesn’t get any better than this. I live in Staten Island, so you bet I go through the effort to cross the Verrazzano Bridge to see Dr. Hacker. She is well worth the trip to receive quality care.
About Dr. Kari Hacker, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1649561457
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hacker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hacker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hacker works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hacker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.