Overview

Dr. Kari Jerge, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Jerge works at RIVERSIDE COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER in Moreno Valley, CA with other offices in Springfield, IL, Scottsdale, AZ and Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.