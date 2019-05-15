Dr. Kari Jerge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kari Jerge, MD
Overview
Dr. Kari Jerge, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Locations
-
1
Surgery Clinic26520 Cactus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Directions (951) 486-4000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFriday8:30am - 11:30amSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Springfield800 E Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 757-6570
-
3
Scottsdale Hlthcr Surg Trm Spec3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 320, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 882-5730
-
4
Trauma and ACS Clinic3901 Rainbow Blvd # 20052005, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-9011
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Problem solver. She actively listens which is so important. She doesn't rely on algorithms, she actually looks at her patients, listens and assesses and then fixes problems! Amazing doctor
About Dr. Kari Jerge, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457570707
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
