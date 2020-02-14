Overview of Dr. Kari Lawrence, MD

Dr. Kari Lawrence, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Highland, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Ms School Of Med



Dr. Lawrence works at IHC Highland Clinic in Highland, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.