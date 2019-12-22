Overview

Dr. Kari Mathison, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Mathison works at Ssbmfc-micheltorena in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.