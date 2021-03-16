Overview of Dr. Kari Prescott, DPM

Dr. Kari Prescott, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Prescott works at Kari E Prescott DPM in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.