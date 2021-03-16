Dr. Kari Prescott, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prescott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kari Prescott, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Kari E Prescott DPM825 Nicollet Mall Ste 441, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Directions (612) 338-4731
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prescott listened to my foot problems and suggested several possible options. Some of these were simple things I could do on my own. If my feet continued to get worse, there were surgical solutions. Unlike an orthopedic surgeon I visited, she didn’t dismiss me because I was not a candidate for a his particular surgical intervention. She spent time on each issue and pointed out some rather important things that I had not considered. Among other things, for instance, Dr. Prescott pulled out the typical shoe-store measuring device and demonstrated that my foot was a half size larger than it had been before. The size was increasing due to age and a lot of activity on my feet, which then resulted in more toe-nail damage and toe compression inside my shoes. The orthopedic surgeon, in contrast, just ignored my toe complaints. Dr. Prescott has her own private practice. Especially if you are looking for a second opinion, this independence is very helpful.
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- Botsford Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Augsburg College
Dr. Prescott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prescott accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prescott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Prescott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prescott.
