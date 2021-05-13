Dr. Sears has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kari Sears, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kari Sears, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sears works at
Locations
Family Medicine Of South Bend6301 University Commons Ste 210, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 234-4016
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When Michele Migliore closed her practice I didn’t think I would find another physician like her. My second attempt resulted in Kari Sears, M.D. Dr. Sears is like a good friend, listens to everything and tries a lot of my suggestions. I just love her calm and knowledgeable personality!
About Dr. Kari Sears, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1548556111
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sears accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sears. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sears.
