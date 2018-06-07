Dr. Sutter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kari Sutter, MD
Overview of Dr. Kari Sutter, MD
Dr. Kari Sutter, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Sutter works at
Dr. Sutter's Office Locations
Mammography- Tomsich Health and Medical Center of Palm Beach County525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best doctor I've had.
About Dr. Kari Sutter, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356510762
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Sutter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutter has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutter.
