Dr. Kari Tannenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kari Tannenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kari Tannenbaum, MD
Dr. Kari Tannenbaum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Tannenbaum works at
Dr. Tannenbaum's Office Locations
1
Personal Physician Care4800 Linton Blvd Ste F107, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 498-5660
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr Tannenbaum is a true professional. Not a shmoozy hand holder but not insensitive. She listens closely and makes a plan of action and explains it thoroughly. She identified a problem with my labs and took quick action. My health is worlds better today as a result.
About Dr. Kari Tannenbaum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1679793830
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tannenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tannenbaum accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tannenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tannenbaum works at
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tannenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tannenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.