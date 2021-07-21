Dr. Kariann Abbate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kariann Abbate, MD
Overview
Dr. Kariann Abbate, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Abbate works at
Locations
Valley Hospital223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-2014
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
an excellent, compassionate physician
About Dr. Kariann Abbate, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1548429582
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine

