Overview of Dr. Karie Devries, MD

Dr. Karie Devries, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Devries works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital OB/GYN in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.