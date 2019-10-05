Dr. Devries has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karie Devries, MD
Dr. Karie Devries, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Newton-Wellesley Hospital OB/GYN2000 Washington St Ste 764, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 965-7800
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Caring and knowledgeable. Takes time with me at each visit.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
