Overview of Dr. Karie Lafleur, MD

Dr. Karie Lafleur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Lafleur works at Alexander Womens Center in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.