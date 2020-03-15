Dr. Karie Lafleur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafleur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karie Lafleur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karie Lafleur, MD
Dr. Karie Lafleur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Dr. Lafleur works at
Dr. Lafleur's Office Locations
Alexandria Womens Center A Medical3304 Masonic Dr Ste 4001, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 443-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lafleur?
I prefer a woman gynecologist. I really like her personality. I have been seeing her annually since she first came to the women’s center. She is very thorough.
About Dr. Karie Lafleur, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafleur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafleur accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafleur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lafleur works at
Dr. Lafleur has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lafleur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafleur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafleur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafleur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafleur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.