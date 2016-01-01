Dr. Karie McLevain-Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLevain-Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karie McLevain-Wells, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7951
Children's Clinic East - Lebanon920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2226
Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2227
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
