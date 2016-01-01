See All Pediatricians in Hermitage, TN
Dr. Karie McLevain-Wells, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karie McLevain-Wells, MD

Dr. Karie McLevain-Wells, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. McLevain-Wells works at Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Mount Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. McLevain-Wells' Office Locations

    Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage
    3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7951
    Children's Clinic East - Lebanon
    920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2226
    Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet
    2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Administrative Physical
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Administrative Physical

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Karie McLevain-Wells, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639163462
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karie McLevain-Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLevain-Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLevain-Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. McLevain-Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLevain-Wells.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLevain-Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLevain-Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

