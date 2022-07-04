See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Karie McMurray, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (42)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karie McMurray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine - University of Southern California|University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McMurray works at Leslie Memsic, M.D. in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Leslie Memsic, M.D.
    415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 260, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-6763
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Perimenopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Endometriosis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hypertension
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginosis Screening
Acne
Acquired Hypothyroidism
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
Amniocentesis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blood Test
Breast Pain
Breech Position
C-Section
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Colpopexy
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Depressive Disorders
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Diabetes
Diaphragms, Caps, and Shields
Dilation and Curettage
Endocervical Curettage
Endometrial Ablation
Endometrial Cancer
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fatigue
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hormone Imbalance
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hysterectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Incontinence
Infectious Diseases
Insomnia
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Laparotomy
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Menopause
Menstrual Migraine
Metabolic Syndrome
Miscarriages
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Nausea
Ovarian Cancer
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rectovaginal Fistula
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Sexual Dysfunction
Stress
Surgery, Robotic Assisted
Ultrasound, Pelvic
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vulvar Cancer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 04, 2022
    Anyone who is a patient of Dr McMurray knows how wonderful she is. Her compassionate competent caring manner makes healthcare less scary. She is reassuring and supportive discussing all health concerns. There is no other MD I would recommend to care for a woman’s health. Medicine needs more doctors like her.
    DK — Jul 04, 2022
    About Dr. Karie McMurray, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861660144
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
    Residency
    • Kaiser Foundation Permanente
    Internship
    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital|Kaiser Foundation Permanente
    Medical Education
    • Keck School of Medicine - University of Southern California|University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine
