Dr. Karie McMurray, MD
Overview
Dr. Karie McMurray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine - University of Southern California|University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McMurray works at
Locations
Leslie Memsic, M.D.415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 260, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 360-6763Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Anyone who is a patient of Dr McMurray knows how wonderful she is. Her compassionate competent caring manner makes healthcare less scary. She is reassuring and supportive discussing all health concerns. There is no other MD I would recommend to care for a woman’s health. Medicine needs more doctors like her.
About Dr. Karie McMurray, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1861660144
Education & Certifications
- American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- Kaiser Foundation Permanente
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital|Kaiser Foundation Permanente
- Keck School of Medicine - University of Southern California|University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine
Dr. McMurray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMurray accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMurray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMurray has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMurray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. McMurray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMurray.
