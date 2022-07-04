Overview

Dr. Karie McMurray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine - University of Southern California|University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McMurray works at Leslie Memsic, M.D. in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.