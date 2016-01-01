Dr. Karim Abdur Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdur Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karim Abdur Rehman, MD
Overview
Dr. Karim Abdur Rehman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garfield Heights, OH. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Abdur Rehman works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Marymount12000 McCracken Rd, Garfield Heights, OH 44125 Directions (216) 279-4060
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdur Rehman?
About Dr. Karim Abdur Rehman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1255713160
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdur Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdur Rehman works at
Dr. Abdur Rehman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdur Rehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdur Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdur Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.