Dr. Karim Arnaout, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karim Arnaout, MD
Dr. Karim Arnaout, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Salisbury, MD.
Dr. Arnaout works at
Dr. Arnaout's Office Locations
Peninsula Regional Medical Center100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 749-1282MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Michael and Dianne Bienes Comprehensive Cancer Center4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 267-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
he is an awesome, knowledgeable, pleasant doctor. He is caring and has a great bedside manner. I'm sorry to see him leave Tidal Health in Salisbury. When you have cancer you want this kind of Medical Oncologist.
About Dr. Karim Arnaout, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1265697213
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnaout has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnaout accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnaout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnaout has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnaout on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnaout. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnaout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnaout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnaout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.