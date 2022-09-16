Overview of Dr. Karim Chamie, MD

Dr. Karim Chamie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Chamie works at Westwood Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

