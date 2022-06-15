Dr. Karim Gani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karim Gani, MD
Overview
Dr. Karim Gani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Gani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Priti Pandya, MD4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 204, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (678) 741-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gani?
Caring , as well as fast accurate treatment.
About Dr. Karim Gani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1821070830
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gani works at
Dr. Gani has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.