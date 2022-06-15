Overview

Dr. Karim Gani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Gani works at GI Specialists of Georgia in Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.