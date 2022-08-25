Overview of Dr. Karim Halazun, MD

Dr. Karim Halazun, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Halazun works at NewYork Prebsyterian David H Koch Center in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.