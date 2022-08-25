See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Karim Halazun, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Karim Halazun, MD

Hematology
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karim Halazun, MD

Dr. Karim Halazun, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Halazun works at NewYork Prebsyterian David H Koch Center in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sirish Dharmapuri, MD
Dr. Sirish Dharmapuri, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lawrence Cytryn, MD
Dr. Lawrence Cytryn, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Greenberg, MD
Dr. Howard Greenberg, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Halazun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gastrointestinal Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery David H Koch Center
    1283 York Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 312-5515
  2. 2
    NewYork Presbyterian
    849 57th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-2127
  3. 3
    NewYork Presbyterian
    41 47 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-2127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Cancer
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Secondary Malignancies
Liver Cancer
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Benign Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biliary Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hepatic Adenoma Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Metastasis Chevron Icon
Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Liver Surgery Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Malignant Obstructive Biliary Disease Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Surgery Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polycystic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Robotic-Assisted Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Robotic-Assisted Pancreas Resection Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Halazun?

    Aug 25, 2022
    I I am an 86 year old woman who developed the liver cancer. I have many other health issues. Dr. Halazun wanted to operate robotically on my on me. Despite the fact that I was very nervous my family persuaded me to go ahead with the surgery. Dr. Halazun Explained what was happening to my liver with clear pictures. He performed an amazingl difficult surgery from which I have recovered. He was excellent at explaining what would be happening and hs follow up was also very good. I would highly recommend him to anyone with one of these serious problems.
    Nancy Schwartz — Aug 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karim Halazun, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karim Halazun, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Halazun to family and friends

    Dr. Halazun's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Halazun

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karim Halazun, MD.

    About Dr. Karim Halazun, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326208976
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University
    Residency
    Internship
    • St James U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karim Halazun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halazun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halazun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halazun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halazun has seen patients for Liver Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halazun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Halazun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halazun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halazun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halazun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Karim Halazun, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.