Dr. Karim Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karim Hussain, MD
Overview
Dr. Karim Hussain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They completed their residency with Boston Va Hlthcare Sys W Roxbu
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
-
1
Bhupinder Bhandari MD Inc.3755 Beacon Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 797-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussain?
I have recently visited Dr.karim hussain, he has great experience as a doctor as well as god concern towards patients. I personally recommend him for any medical issues and he was an expert dealing the patients, mainly the hospital is clean and staff are responding quickly, they are friendly as well.
About Dr. Karim Hussain, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati
- 1881723971
Education & Certifications
- Boston Va Hlthcare Sys W Roxbu
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain speaks Gujarati.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.