Dr. Karim Katrib, MD
Overview of Dr. Karim Katrib, MD
Dr. Karim Katrib, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DANVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Logan Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katrib's Office Locations
- 1 400 Division St Ste 11, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-3473
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best. Did an implant & can hear out of rt ear now.
About Dr. Karim Katrib, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447242557
Education & Certifications
- DANVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
