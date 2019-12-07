Overview of Dr. Karim Katrib, MD

Dr. Karim Katrib, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DANVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Logan Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.