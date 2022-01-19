See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Elizabeth, NJ
Dr. Karim Khimani, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karim Khimani, MD

Dr. Karim Khimani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Khimani works at Internal Medicine of Elizabeth in Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khimani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine of Elizabeth
    240 Williamson St Ste 306, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 352-5071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Venous Insufficiency
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Dysphagia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroparesis
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Lactose Intolerance
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2022
    Dr. Khimani and his staff are very respectful to patients. He will suggest a treatment plan that is personalized according to what the patient needs.
    — Jan 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Karim Khimani, MD
    About Dr. Karim Khimani, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962460196
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Elizabeth
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karim Khimani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khimani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khimani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khimani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khimani works at Internal Medicine of Elizabeth in Elizabeth, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Khimani’s profile.

    Dr. Khimani has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khimani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khimani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khimani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khimani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khimani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

