Overview of Dr. Karim Khimani, MD

Dr. Karim Khimani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khimani works at Internal Medicine of Elizabeth in Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.