Dr. Karim Nazer, MD
Overview of Dr. Karim Nazer, MD
Dr. Karim Nazer, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Nazer's Office Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Inpatient Medicine - Spartanburg Medical Center101 E Wood St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-6654TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Pelham Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karim Nazer, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1174613004
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese U Chicago
- DANBURY HOSPITAL
- DANBURY HOSPITAL
- U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazer accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazer.
