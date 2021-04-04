See All Gastroenterologists in Conyers, GA
Dr. Karim Shakoor, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karim Shakoor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.

Dr. Shakoor works at COLON AND DIGESTIVE HEALTH SPECIALISTS in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colon and Digestive Health Specialists
    1805 Honey Creek Cmns SE Ste B, Conyers, GA 30013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 920-7000
    Colon and Digestive Health Specialists
    1380 Milstead Ave NE Ste C, Conyers, GA 30012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 922-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Newton Hospital
  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Diarrhea
Intestinal Obstruction
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Peptic Ulcer
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Acute Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Chronic Constipation
Chronic Diarrhea
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain
Cirrhosis
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysentery
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gallstones
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation
Ischemic Colitis
Jaundice
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis
Polyps
Pyloric Stenosis
Rectal Bleeding
Rectal Diseases
Rectal-Colon Bleeding
Severe Constipation
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis
Vomiting
Vomiting Disorders
Weight Loss
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Apr 04, 2021
    He’s been my doctor for several years. I have complete confidence in him. I have never met any kinder doctor and one who takes your concerns seriously. He is very caring.
    About Dr. Karim Shakoor, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Karim Shakoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shakoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shakoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shakoor works at COLON AND DIGESTIVE HEALTH SPECIALISTS in Conyers, GA. View the full address on Dr. Shakoor’s profile.

    Dr. Shakoor has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

