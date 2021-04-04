Overview

Dr. Karim Shakoor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Shakoor works at COLON AND DIGESTIVE HEALTH SPECIALISTS in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.