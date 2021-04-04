Dr. Karim Shakoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karim Shakoor, MD
Overview
Dr. Karim Shakoor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Shakoor works at
Locations
-
1
Colon and Digestive Health Specialists1805 Honey Creek Cmns SE Ste B, Conyers, GA 30013 Directions (770) 920-7000
-
2
Colon and Digestive Health Specialists1380 Milstead Ave NE Ste C, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 922-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s been my doctor for several years. I have complete confidence in him. I have never met any kinder doctor and one who takes your concerns seriously. He is very caring.
About Dr. Karim Shakoor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- 1952412579
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- University of Karachi / Sind Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shakoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakoor works at
Dr. Shakoor has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shakoor speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.