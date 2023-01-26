Overview of Dr. Karim Tazi, MD

Dr. Karim Tazi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MOHAMMED V / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Mcleod Health Cheraw, Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Tazi works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.