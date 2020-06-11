Dr. Andersson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karin Andersson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karin Andersson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2426Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seen Dr. Andersson for nine years. She is the best. She cares about the patient and very knowledgeable in the latest medicine. She has a great network of colleagues and helped me to get a critical life-saving surgery done in a week. She always on time, never wait more than 5 minutes in my 9 years and over 20 visits. Her schedule is pretty full and needs to schedule well ahead of time. However, she is welling to fit a critical patient in if medically necessary.
About Dr. Karin Andersson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972585511
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
Dr. Andersson has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andersson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andersson speaks Spanish.
