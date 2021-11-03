Overview

Dr. Karin Bergman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Bergman works at Doctors of Internal Medicine / Primary Care Physicians in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.