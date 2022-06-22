See All General Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Karin Blumofe, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (24)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Karin Blumofe, MD

Dr. Karin Blumofe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola Medical Center

Dr. Blumofe works at Baptist Health Surgery | Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blumofe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Surgery | Boca Raton
    670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Appendicitis

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 22, 2022
    Excellent surgeon
    Ron Marks — Jun 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karin Blumofe, MD
    About Dr. Karin Blumofe, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518074053
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola Medical Center
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karin Blumofe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumofe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blumofe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blumofe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blumofe works at Baptist Health Surgery | Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Blumofe’s profile.

    Dr. Blumofe has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumofe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumofe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumofe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumofe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumofe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.