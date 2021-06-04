Dr. Karin Covi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karin Covi, MD
Overview
Dr. Karin Covi, MD is a Dermatologist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Covi works at
Locations
C Rodney Susong MD PC2051 Hamill Rd Ste 301A, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 870-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Covi has the best bedside manner of any medical professional I have seen. She always takes a personal interest in my care. I have seen Dr. Covi for skin cancer on my neck and check. She had to remove a part of my cheek that was slightly bigger that a pencil eraser. She took such care to make the incision and subsequent stitches to align with my natural smile lines that the scar in not visible today.
About Dr. Karin Covi, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831200534
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Granuloma of Skin and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Covi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.