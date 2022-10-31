Overview of Dr. Karin Dimon, MD

Dr. Karin Dimon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Dimon works at IHA OB/GYN in Livonia, MI with other offices in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.