Dr. Karin Dimon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (46)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karin Dimon, MD

Dr. Karin Dimon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Dimon works at IHA OB/GYN in Livonia, MI with other offices in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dimon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Iha Ob/gyn
    19000 St Joes Pkwy Ste 210, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 655-8250
  2. 2
    Westside OB-GYN
    36650 5 Mile Rd Ste 101, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 655-8250
  3. 3
    St. Joe's Medical Group
    1600 S Canton Center Rd Ste 350, Canton, MI 48188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 398-0600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 31, 2022
    I sought out Dr. Dimon due to heavy periods. She gave me multiple medical and surgical options. I needed a D&C and along with that I received an ablation. Everything went splendidly well and they were both painless procedures. I no longer have any problems with my period. In fact, I don’t have them anymore! I’m so glad I found her and she has a wonderful bedside personality to boot!
    J.S. — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Karin Dimon, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780669176
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Providence Hospital Med Ctrs
    Residency
    Internship
    • Providence Hosp & Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Mount Holyoke College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karin Dimon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dimon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dimon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dimon has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

