Dr. Karin Dimon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karin Dimon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karin Dimon, MD
Dr. Karin Dimon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Dimon works at
Dr. Dimon's Office Locations
-
1
Iha Ob/gyn19000 St Joes Pkwy Ste 210, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 655-8250
-
2
Westside OB-GYN36650 5 Mile Rd Ste 101, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 655-8250
-
3
St. Joe's Medical Group1600 S Canton Center Rd Ste 350, Canton, MI 48188 Directions (734) 398-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dimon?
I sought out Dr. Dimon due to heavy periods. She gave me multiple medical and surgical options. I needed a D&C and along with that I received an ablation. Everything went splendidly well and they were both painless procedures. I no longer have any problems with my period. In fact, I don’t have them anymore! I’m so glad I found her and she has a wonderful bedside personality to boot!
About Dr. Karin Dimon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780669176
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital Med Ctrs
- Providence Hosp & Med Ctr
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Mount Holyoke College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimon works at
Dr. Dimon has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.