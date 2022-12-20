Dr. Dunnigan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karin Dunnigan, MD
Dr. Karin Dunnigan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Dunnigan works at
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4136
Rochester Regional Health130 Office Park Way Ste B, Pittsford, NY 14534 Directions (585) 381-1860
- Rochester General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Full of compassion, tries her best to help you
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Rochester Gen Hospital
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
