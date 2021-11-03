See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Karin Ouchida, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karin Ouchida, MD

Dr. Karin Ouchida, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Ouchida works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ouchida's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    The Center on Aging
    525 East 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Sinus Tachycardia
Vaccination
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 03, 2021
    Dr. Ouchida has given me the most superb care and shows genuine interest in all issues relating to my health. I am extremely grateful for finding her in the plethora of Manhattan mediocre physicians.
    — Nov 03, 2021
    About Dr. Karin Ouchida, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Education & Certifications

    • Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karin Ouchida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ouchida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ouchida has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ouchida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ouchida works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ouchida’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ouchida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ouchida.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ouchida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ouchida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

