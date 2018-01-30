See All Allergists & Immunologists in Philadelphia, PA
Allergy & Immunology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karin Flynn-Rodden, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Penn State University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Flynn-Rodden works at Dept of Pediatric Allergy & Immunology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
    1629 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 30, 2018
    My medical history is very complicated. She has taken the time to understand it and become my advocate with the insurance companies.
    — Jan 30, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karin Flynn-Rodden, MD
    About Dr. Karin Flynn-Rodden, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1467494096
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Penn State University
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

