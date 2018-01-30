Overview

Dr. Karin Flynn-Rodden, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Penn State University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Flynn-Rodden works at Dept of Pediatric Allergy & Immunology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.