Dr. Karin Graff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broomfield, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Uchealth Broomfield Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Graff works at UC Health Family Medicine - Westminster in Broomfield, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.