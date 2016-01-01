Overview

Dr. Karin Hagen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stillwater, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.



Dr. Hagen works at HealthPartners Clinic Stillwater in Stillwater, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Viral Enteritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.