Dr. Karin Hagen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karin Hagen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stillwater, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Locations
Stillwater Clinic1500 Curve Crest Blvd W, Stillwater, MN 55082 Directions (651) 439-1234
Regions Hospital640 Jackson St, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Directions (651) 254-8680
- 3 435 Phalen Blvd # 51103B, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 254-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karin Hagen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagen has seen patients for Enteritis, Viral Enteritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.