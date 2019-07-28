Overview

Dr. Karin Harp, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Harp works at Apex Dermatology in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.