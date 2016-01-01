See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chestnut Hill, MA
Dr. Karin Hjalmarson, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karin Hjalmarson, MD

Dr. Karin Hjalmarson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Karolinska Inst Sch Med and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Dr. Hjalmarson works at SMG Watertown Primary Care & Ob/Gyn in Chestnut Hill, MA with other offices in Wellesley, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hjalmarson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SMG Chestnut Hill Primary Care
    822 Boylston St Ste 102, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 396-8866
  2. 2
    Newton-Wellesley Primary Care - Wellesley Hills
    978 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 235-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
    About Dr. Karin Hjalmarson, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811987225
    Education & Certifications

    • New England Medical Center Hospital
    • Metro W Med Ctr
    • Karolinska Inst Sch Med
